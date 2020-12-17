Fetch Price Tops $0.0409 (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00380840 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

