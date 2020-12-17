Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $10.35. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 58,126 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

