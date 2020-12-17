Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$21.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

TSE:FTT opened at C$27.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.59 and a twelve month high of C$28.28.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

