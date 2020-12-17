Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Insider Acquires £152,950 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £152,950 ($199,830.15).

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 872 ($11.39). 348,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,352. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 844.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 838.82.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

