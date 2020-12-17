Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Upgraded to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FAF stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.66. The firm has a market cap of C$161.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.22.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

