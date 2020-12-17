Firo (XZC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.39 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Firo has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $6.39 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00015987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,781.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.02823036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00441802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.11 or 0.01370033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00686896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00328674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,328,531 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars.

