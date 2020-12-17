First National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of First National stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First National has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Get First National alerts:

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,854.42. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.