First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$41.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a current ratio of 14.60 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. First National Financial Co. has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$41.15.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.6900002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

