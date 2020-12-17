First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.47.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.96 billion and a PE ratio of -49.10. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

