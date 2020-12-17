Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 225.8% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after buying an additional 1,143,961 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,209,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,625,783. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.