Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.11

Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 210059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.