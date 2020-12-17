Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $50.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flagstar Bancorp traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 6455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

FBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

