Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.20. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.65.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 5,586.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flotek Industries by 274.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

