Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FLDM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $488.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,657,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,013,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,905,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

