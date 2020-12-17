Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.11 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $494,908.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.00794174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00159029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00373396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00079307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00122134 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

