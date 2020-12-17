Force Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $892,221.00 (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00377042 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

