Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Robert Galford Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. Research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Forrester Research by 939.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 133,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Forrester Research by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 143,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

