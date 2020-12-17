ForTube (FOR) Market Capitalization Tops $8.11 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One ForTube token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00370677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.00 or 0.02364878 BTC.

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

