Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Sells $20,860.00 in Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $20,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick D. Hallinan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $20,967.50.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

