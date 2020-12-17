Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Sells $20,967.50 in Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $20,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick D. Hallinan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Patrick D. Hallinan sold 250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $20,860.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.