Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$487,381.44 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total transaction of C$487,381.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,224,023.94.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) stock opened at C$169.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$175.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$187.42. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$105.93 and a 1-year high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$372.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.606 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

