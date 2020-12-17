Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter Sells 1,826 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

