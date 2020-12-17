Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

FULT stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

