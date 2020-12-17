Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.70 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $165,139.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.02 or 0.99915160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024168 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018353 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,778,045 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

