Fusion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $1.44 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.90 or 0.99860288 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,665,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,095,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

