FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.87. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

