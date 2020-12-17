FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. G.Research downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE ACA opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 602,983 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $7,571,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.