FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CAS opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.85. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

