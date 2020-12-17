G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $7,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

