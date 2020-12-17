G.Research Weighs in on Avient Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. G.Research also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $98,992,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $47,931,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

