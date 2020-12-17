Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $93.28 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,475,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

