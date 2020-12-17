Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.52 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.49 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

