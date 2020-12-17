Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.32

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Geeq token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $297,798.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news.

Geeq Token Trading

