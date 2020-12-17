General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.92 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

