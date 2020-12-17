Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $396,514.80 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 651,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,836,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.