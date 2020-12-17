Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00004967 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $499,692.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

