Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

