Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.47

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 250461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Renaissance Capital raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

