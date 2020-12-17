Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.87. Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 89,603 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.39 million and a PE ratio of 285.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 6.66.

About Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

