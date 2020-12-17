GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Capitalization of $236,207.57

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $236,207.57 and $7,267.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001388 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,954,197 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network.

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

