Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.56

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) (CVE:GOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 1191637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (GOG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

