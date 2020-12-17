GoldMining (NYSE:GLDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GoldMining (NYSE:GLDG) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GLDG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 23,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24. GoldMining has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.35.

GoldMining (NYSE:GLDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium properties. The company's principal exploration properties include the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,000 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 9,704 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

