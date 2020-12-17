Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOSS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of GOSS opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,802 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,576,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 62.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 211.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1,339.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

