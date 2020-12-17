Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $500,324.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GGG opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after buying an additional 105,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 302,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

