Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading 13.5% Higher

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.88. 171,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 127,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.96). On average, research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy L. Shaffer purchased 18,750 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,535,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

