Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Sells $416,540.08 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $416,540.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $766.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

