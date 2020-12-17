Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.