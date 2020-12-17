Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

In other Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) news, Director Brandon Rook acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,233,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$111,666.65.

About Grid Metals Corp. (GRDM.V) (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

