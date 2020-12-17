Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX) (ASX:GOZ) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX) (ASX:GOZ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43.

Get Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Collyer bought 90,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.48 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of A$315,249.72 ($225,178.37).

About Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX)

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growthpoint Properties Australia (GOZ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.