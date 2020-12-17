Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GZUHY opened at $25.46 on Monday.

About Guangzhou R&F Properties

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

